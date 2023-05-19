Logo
Sean Penn, Tye Sheridan reunite on screen in Cannes competitor 'Black Flies'
The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Black Flies" in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 18, 2023. Sean Penn, Tye Sheridan and Director Jean-Stephane Sauvaire pose.
The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Black Flies" in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 18, 2023. Director Jean-Stephane Sauvaire, producer Warren Goz and cast members Sean Penn, Michael Pitt, Tye Sheridan, and Raquel Nave pose.
The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Black Flies" in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 18, 2023. Cast member Sean Penn poses.
The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Black Flies" in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 18, 2023. Director Jean-Stephane Sauvaire and cast members Sean Penn and Raquel Nave pose
The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Black Flies" in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 18, 2023. Sean Pen and Raquel Nave pose.
19 May 2023 06:00AM
CANNES : Sean Penn and Tye Sheridan are reunited on the big screen after more than a decade in "Black Flies," a gritty tale about New York City paramedics that premiered in Cannes on Thursday.

Penn smoked a cigarette and then handed it off to be disposed of before stepping onto the red carpet for the screening of the movie, directed by Jean-Stephane Sauvaire, in competition for the Cannes Film Festival's top prize.

The two actors previously appeared together in 2011's Palme d'Or winner "The Tree of Life," directed by Terrence Malick.

Oscar-winning Penn, 62, plays veteran paramedic Rutkovsky while Sheridan, 26, known for his role as Cyclops in the X-Men film series, stars as Cross, who is just starting in the field.

Former boxer Mike Tyson, Michael Pitt from "Funny Games," and Katherine Waterston of "Inherent Vice" also have parts.

The film is adapted from the novel "911" by Shannon Burke, based on the U.S. author's real-life experiences as a paramedic in Harlem during the crack epidemic in the mid-1990s.

Source: Reuters

