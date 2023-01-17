Logo
'Sex Education' co-stars Wood and Mackey among BAFTA Rising Star nominees
FILE PHOTO: Actress Emma Mackey delivers a speech during the 47th Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
FILE PHOTO: The 79th Venice Film Festival - Premiere screening of the film "Living" out of competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Venice, Italy, September 1, 2022. Cast member Aimee Lou Wood attends. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
17 Jan 2023 08:00PM (Updated: 17 Jan 2023 08:00PM)
LONDON : Emma Mackey and Aimee Lou Wood, who rose to fame on hit Netflix show "Sex Education", and historical epic "The Woman King" actor Sheila Atim are among the nominees in the rising star category in the BAFTA Film Awards.

The list of five contenders revealed on Tuesday, also features Naomi Ackie, who portrayed late music star Whitney Houston in biopic "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" and "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande" actor Daryl McCormack. He is the only male nominee.

Mackey and Wood play close friends in the Netflix comedy drama about teenagers trying to figure out their love lives. Wood, who has previously won a BAFTA TV award for Female Performance in a Comedy Programme for "Sex Education", was recognised on Tuesday for her role in drama "Living".

Mackey was nominated for her portrayal of "Wurthering Heights" novelist Emily Bronte in biographical drama "Emily".

The EE Rising Star Award is the only category voted for by the public at the annual British Academy of Film and Television Arts Film Awards, which this year will take place on Feb. 19 in London.

Past winners include Atim's "The Woman King" co-star Lashana Lynch, Tom Hardy, Kristen Stewart and Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya.

The full list of nominations for the 2023 BAFTAs, which will be hosted by actor Richard E. Grant, will be announced on Thursday.

Source: Reuters

