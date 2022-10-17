Logo
A sex expo aims to break taboos in South Africa
CNA Lifestyle

A sex expo aims to break taboos in South Africa

A sex expo aims to break taboos in South Africa
MMA fighter Aben Khoza gets his body painted at the Sex Expo, an adult-themed expo held in Pretoria, South Africa, October 13, 2022. REUTERS/Alet Pretorius
A sex expo aims to break taboos in South Africa
Beatrix, Director of Vivacious Vibes, adjusts lifelike dolls at the Sex Expo, an adult-themed expo held in Pretoria, South Africa, October 13, 2022. REUTERS/Alet Pretorius
A sex expo aims to break taboos in South Africa
Viola Matjeke and Didi Mollo pose for a photo at The Sex Expo, an adult-themed expo held in Pretoria, South Africa October 13, 2022. REUTERS/Alet Pretorius
A sex expo aims to break taboos in South Africa
A visitor looks at a lifelike doll at the Sex Expo, an adult-themed expo held in Pretoria, South Africa, October 13, 2022. REUTERS/Alet Pretorius
A sex expo aims to break taboos in South Africa
Mistress Cleo, a dominatrix and owner of FetishHavenSA at The Sex Expo, an adult-themed expo held in Pretoria, South Africa October 13, 2022. REUTERS/Alet Pretorius
17 Oct 2022 10:57PM (Updated: 17 Oct 2022 10:57PM)
PRETORIA : More than 16,000 people attended a sex expo in South Africa's capital, Pretoria, this weekend, where visitors were invited to browse a wide array of sex toys, watch adult entertainment shows and attend talks by sex experts and therapists.

Under the low red lights of a large exhibition hall, everything is on display - from bondage demonstrations to kink and fetish exhibitions, strip shows, a portrait-painting penile artist, and AI companion robots that warm up to human touch.

South Africa is generally considered to be a sexually conservative country due to religious beliefs, cultural views and sexual education. Some visitors to the sex expo, an annual event, said they came because they were curious to learn more.

"(Sex) is something that people don't want to know is happening... in a way we grew up not learning to speak freely or just explore," said attendee Kholofelo Mukudu, 40.

Source: Reuters

