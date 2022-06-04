Logo
Shakira and Gerard Pique confirm they are to separate
Colombian singer Shakira and FC Barcelona's soccer player Gerard Pique (L) pose during a photocall presenting her new album "Shakira" in Barcelona March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea (SPAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SPORT SOCCER)

04 Jun 2022 08:00PM (Updated: 04 Jun 2022 08:00PM)
MADRID : Colombian singer Shakira and FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique are separating, the couple confirmed in a statement via their PR agency on Saturday seen by Reuters.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy," the statement said.

Shakira, 45, and Pique, 35, have been together since 2011 and have two children. They met shortly before the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, when he featured in the music video for Shakira's "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)", the tournament's official song.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer is facing a trial over alleged tax fraud charges in Spain after she lost an appeal on May 26. Prosecutors claim she failed to pay up to 14.5 million euros ($15.54 million) in tax on income earned between 2012 and 2014.

Her legal team said in statement they will keep defending her case with solid legal arguments.

"Shakira's conduct on tax matters has always been impeccable in all the countries she had to pay taxes and she has trusted and followed faithfully the recommendations of the best specialists and advisers," the statement said.

Source: Reuters

