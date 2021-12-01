Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

'Shotime' named Japan buzzword of year to honour baseball star Shohei Ohtani
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

'Shotime' named Japan buzzword of year to honour baseball star Shohei Ohtani

'Shotime' named Japan buzzword of year to honour baseball star Shohei Ohtani

FILE PHOTO: Japanese two-way baseball player for the Los Angeles Angels Shohei Ohtani attends a news conference at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo, Japan November 15, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

01 Dec 2021 05:04PM (Updated: 01 Dec 2021 05:08PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : "Shotime", as baseball star Shohei Ohtani is known in the United States, was named on Wednesday Japanese "buzzword of the year" for 2021 after he won one of U.S. baseball's top awards and lit up his home country that has been in the pandemic's shadow.

Ohtani, often compared to baseball legend Babe Ruth because of his ability to pitch and hit at an elite level, last month won the Most Valuable Player award for Major League Baseball's American League, becoming the second Japanese player to do so.

The MVP award prompted newspapers in Japan to hand out extras and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to tell reporters he felt very proud of Ohtani's accomplishment.

The Japanese government floated the idea of presenting a prestigious national honour, the People's Honour Award, to Ohtani after he won the award but the Los Angeles Angels player declined, saying it was still "too early".

Besides "Shotime", "real two-way player", used to describe his versatility, was also chosen as this year's top buzzword by a committee of experts organised by Japanese publishing house Jiyukokuminsha.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us