Singer Rihanna expecting first child with rapper A$AP Rocky
FILE PHOTO: Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion - Arrivals - New York City, U.S. - September 13, 2021. A$AP Rocky and Rihanna. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

01 Feb 2022 05:16AM (Updated: 01 Feb 2022 05:16AM)
LOS ANGELES : Pop singer Rihanna announced she is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky through photos released on Monday of the couple smiling, holding hands and revealing a visible baby bump.

Photographer Miles Diggs posted on his Instagram account an image with the caption "SHE IS!"

The pictures show Rihanna, 33, dressed in a jeans and hot-pink winter coat that is part way open and reveals her bare stomach. People magazine said the photos were taken over the weekend in Harlem.

The Barbados-born "Diamonds" singer, whose birth name is Robyn Fenty, has won nine Grammy awards and also developed the Fenty makeup and fashion lines.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were friends for many years before they began dating. The rapper told GQ magazine in May 2021 that she was "the love of my life" and that he "absolutely" wanted to be a father.

"I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad," he said. "I would have a very fly child."

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Howard Goller)

Source: Reuters

