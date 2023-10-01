Logo
Sleek silhouettes, flowers and a protest mark Hermes show in Paris
CNA Lifestyle

Sleek silhouettes, flowers and a protest mark Hermes show in Paris

Sleek silhouettes, flowers and a protest mark Hermes show in Paris
Models present creations by designer Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski as part of her Spring/Summer 2024 Women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Hermes during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, September 30, 2023. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Sleek silhouettes, flowers and a protest mark Hermes show in Paris
A model presents a creation by designer Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski as part of her Spring/Summer 2024 Women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Hermes during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, September 30, 2023. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Sleek silhouettes, flowers and a protest mark Hermes show in Paris
Models present creations by designer Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski as part of her Spring/Summer 2024 Women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Hermes during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, September 30, 2023. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Sleek silhouettes, flowers and a protest mark Hermes show in Paris
A model presents a creation by designer Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski as part of her Spring/Summer 2024 Women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Hermes during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, September 30, 2023. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Sleek silhouettes, flowers and a protest mark Hermes show in Paris
Designer Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski gestures as she attends her Spring/Summer 2024 Women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Hermes during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, September 30, 2023. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
01 Oct 2023 12:47AM
PARIS : Hermes artistic director Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski evoked a country garden for her spring show at Paris Fashion Week on Saturday, seating the audience among wildflowers and grassy borders as she showed sleek coats, silk skirts and slim, skin-baring dresses.

Models marched down a runway strewn with vegetation, wearing monochrome looks mostly in taupe or crimson, including fitted leather dresses that molded to the body. Coats were also tailored in leather, or cashmere.

The show was briefly interrupted when, about halfway through, a protestor jumped from the audience onto the runway, holding up a sign that called for the label to stop using exotic skins such as crocodile or ostrich hides.

Audience member Bryanboy, a digital creator whose real name is Bryan Yambao and who regularly attends runway shows, leapt out of his seat and snatched the banner away from the protester.

"It's rude to disrupt a show that people have been working on for months," he told Reuters after the show.

"I love an Hermes exotic," he said, gesturing towards his leather bag.

There have been several incidents involving protesters disrupting catwalk shows this season, including at a Coach show in New York.

Paris Fashion Week runs until October 3, featuring dozens of labels including Chanel and LVMH-owned Louis Vuitton.

Source: Reuters

