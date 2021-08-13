Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Sony delays 'Venom' movie sequel release amid new COVID-19 wave
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Sony delays 'Venom' movie sequel release amid new COVID-19 wave

Sony delays 'Venom' movie sequel release amid new COVID-19 wave
FILE PHOTO: Cast member Tom Hardy poses at a photo call for the movie "Venom" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sony delays 'Venom' movie sequel release amid new COVID-19 wave
FILE PHOTO: Cast member Michelle Williams attends the premiere for the movie "Venom" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sony delays 'Venom' movie sequel release amid new COVID-19 wave
FILE PHOTO: Cast member Michelle Williams attends the premiere for the movie "Venom" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
13 Aug 2021 03:34AM (Updated: 13 Aug 2021 03:31AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES : Sony Corp's movie studio on Thursday delayed the release of superhero sequel "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" by nearly a month to mid-October as the United States grapples with a new wave of COVID-19 infections.

The movie starring Tom Hardy as the Marvel Comics character will now debut in theaters on Oct. 15 instead of Sept. 24, Sony Pictures said via email.

Hollywood studios have been shuffling their schedules throughout the pandemic but had hoped for a moviegoing rebound in the autumn.

The Delta variant of COVID-19 has led to a rise in infections in the United States, raising concern about whether audiences will feel safe sitting in cinemas.

The original "Venom" movie in 2018 took in more than US$850 million at global box offices.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us