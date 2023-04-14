Logo
South African older women splash their way to health in Soweto pool
Thandi Mnisi, a retired school teacher and one of 40 novice swimmers, arrives at a public pool for her lessons in Soweto, South Africa, February 7, 2023. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Thandi Mnisi, a retired school teacher and one of 40 novice swimmers, reacts next to a lifeguard-turned-coach Sibu Zabane, during swimming lessons at a public pool in Soweto, South Africa, March 14, 2023. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
14 Apr 2023 03:05PM (Updated: 14 Apr 2023 03:05PM)
SOWETO, South Africa : At a public pool in South Africa's township of Soweto, novice swimmers in their golden years take deep breaths as they move forward, encouraging each other as they go.

More than 40 older women, who have never previously had a chance to learn how to swim, go to the pool every week during the summer to face their fear of drowning and improve their health.

Lifeguard-turned-coach Sibu Zabane launched the class in 2021, when COVID-19 was circulating widely in South Africa, in an effort to help vulnerable older members of the community get fitter.

Gabashane Molefe, 66, joined the class last year after retiring.

"It was a challenge! I couldn't float, I couldn't breathe and my knees were sore," said Molefe, who can now swim without flotation aids.

Source: Reuters

