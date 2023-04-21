Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

South African teen dreams of becoming first Black racer in MotoGP
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

South African teen dreams of becoming first Black racer in MotoGP

South African teen dreams of becoming first Black racer in MotoGP
FILE PHOTO: Motorcycle enthusiast, Oratilwe Phiri looks on ahead of taking part in a race, with the goal of reaching the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup in Europe, at the Red Star Raceway in Delmas, Mpumalanga province, South Africa, April 15, 2023. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
South African teen dreams of becoming first Black racer in MotoGP
FILE PHOTO: Motorcycle enthusiast, Oratilwe Phiri rides his bike during a race, with the goal of reaching the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup in Europe, at the Red Star Raceway in Delmas, Mpumalanga province, South Africa, April 15, 2023. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
21 Apr 2023 04:51PM (Updated: 21 Apr 2023 04:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JOHANNESBURG : As 14-year old Oratilwe Phiri whizzes past his father on a black and turquoise motorcycle at a racetrack east of Johannesburg, he has one goal in mind: to one day be the first Black person to race in MotoGP.

Ora - as he is known - has been racing since he was four, thanks to an interest ignited by his motorcycle enthusiast father Thabiso Phiri.

With a towel and a spray bottle in hand, an excited Thabiso keeps himself busy as he readies Ora's bike for yet another race.

"I can't put it into words. He makes me so proud," said Thabiso, who had to sell his own motorbike to invest in Ora's dream.

That dream is also shared by his coach Thabiso Khumalo, who says Ora has the right mindset to succeed.

Grand Prix motorcycle racing historically has been dominated by European racers. The teenager's idol Brad Binder - who he met last month - is the first and only South African to win a race in MotoGP.

Dressed in riding gear, Ora revs up his bike and says he is driven by the lack of Black representation in the sport overseas.

"(To) be the first Black person to be racing overseas, in the series MotoGP... I really wanna get there and be a champion," Ora said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.