Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Spanish court backs Shakira's tax claim, criminal case still pending
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Spanish court backs Shakira's tax claim, criminal case still pending

Spanish court backs Shakira's tax claim, criminal case still pending

FILE PHOTO: Colombian singer Shakira performs in the opening of the Cedars International Festival In Bcharre, Lebanon July 13,2018.REUTERS/ Jamal Saidi

04 Oct 2021 06:44PM (Updated: 04 Oct 2021 07:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID :A Spanish administrative court has ordered tax authorities to reimburse Colombian singer Shakira, court officials and lawyers said on Monday, while a separate criminal lawsuit she faces over a 14.5 million euros (US$16.8 million) tax dispute continues.

Shakira's legal team did not specify how much money she would get back, however, or when the decision was made.

Court officials in Barcelona, where Shakira lives and where she faces the criminal tax fraud case, said that the administrative court decision was unrelated to the criminal lawsuit.

The singer's legal team said in a statement: "This shows that, more often than it might seem, the courts are opposing tax authorities' criteria, even annulling incorrectly ordered tax payments."

A judge recommended in July that Shakira face trial over allegations that she failed to pay 14.5 million euros in taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014.

(US$1 = 0.8612 euros)

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo and Inti Landauro, editing by Andrei Khalip and Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us