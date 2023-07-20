Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Spanish court starts new probe against Shakira for alleged tax fraud
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Spanish court starts new probe against Shakira for alleged tax fraud

Spanish court starts new probe against Shakira for alleged tax fraud

FILE PHOTO: Jul 14, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Singer, songwriter, Shakira in attendance for the Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) and Daniil Medvedev match on day 12 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

20 Jul 2023 04:01PM (Updated: 20 Jul 2023 04:14PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Court has clarified investigation over wealth tax not value-added tax as it first stated)

MADRID :A Spanish court said on Thursday it has started a new investigation against Colombian singer Shakira linked to alleged fraud on income and wealth tax in 2018.

The court in the northeastern town of Esplugues de Llobregat, near Barcelona, did not provide further details in its statement.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer, 46, is expected to stand trial towards the end of the year in another case relating to over 14.5 million euros ($14.31 million) in back taxes owed between 2012 and 2014. In that case, the prosecutor is seeking up to an eight-year prison term against the star, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak.

The prosecutor did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the new case. Shakira's legal team said they would comment later in the day.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.