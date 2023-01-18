Logo
Spanish pets blessed by priests in annual ritual
"Lola" reacts upon getting blessed at San Anton Church during celebrations on the feast of Spain's patron saint of animals, Saint Anthony, in Madrid, Spain, January 17, 2023. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A dog reacts upon getting blessed at San Anton Church during celebrations on the feast of Spain's patron saint of animals, Saint Anthony, in Madrid, Spain, January 17, 2023. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A dog licks holy water after being blessed at San Anton Church during celebrations on the feast of Spain's patron saint of animals, Saint Anthony, in Madrid, Spain, January 17, 2023.REUTERS/Susana Vera TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A woman holds her canary and dog to be blessed at San Anton Church during celebrations on the feast of Spain's patron saint of animals, Saint Anthony, in Madrid, Spain, January 17, 2023. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A dog reacts upon being blessed at San Anton Church during celebrations on the feast of Spain's patron saint of animals, Saint Anthony, in Madrid, Spain, January 17, 2023. REUTERS/Susana Vera
18 Jan 2023 01:10AM (Updated: 18 Jan 2023 01:10AM)
MADRID : Hundreds of Spanish pet owners took their animals to church on Tuesday where Catholic priests blessed them on the Day of St Anthony the Abbott, the patron saint of animals.

A few dogs barked, but most animals waited patiently to be sprinkled with holy water on the steps of the baroque St Anthony's Church in central Madrid.

Priest Angel Garcia then said Mass in front of dozens of pets inside, also to some barking from the pews.

Carlos Cabestany, 51, brought his greyhound, Rita.

"It is a Madrid tradition and we like to keep it alive," he said.

Source: Reuters

