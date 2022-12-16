Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Spanish prisoners craft Christmas 'pooper' figures of world leaders
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Spanish prisoners craft Christmas 'pooper' figures of world leaders

Spanish prisoners craft Christmas 'pooper' figures of world leaders
Catalan traditional figurines "caganers are made in clay by inmates of Puig de les Basses Penitentiary Center in Figueres, north of Barcelona, Spain, December 13, 2022. REUTERS/ Albert Gea
Spanish prisoners craft Christmas 'pooper' figures of world leaders
A couple look at clay "caganers" figurines, which symbolise defecation and fertilisation of the earth, and are believed to bring prosperity and luck for the coming year, in a shop in Barcelona, Spain, December 14, 2022. REUTERS/ Albert Gea
Spanish prisoners craft Christmas 'pooper' figures of world leaders
Catalan traditional figurines "caganers" representing international politicians including Putin and Zelenski are displayed in a shop, which symbolise defecation and fertilisation of the earth, and are believed to bring prosperity and luck for the coming year, in a shop in Barcelona, Spain, December 14, 2022. REUTERS/ Albert Gea
Spanish prisoners craft Christmas 'pooper' figures of world leaders
A woman takes a clay "caganer" figurine, which symbolises defecation and fertilisation of the earth, and are believed to bring prosperity and luck for the coming year, in a shop in Barcelona, Spain, December 14, 2022. REUTERS/ Albert Gea
Spanish prisoners craft Christmas 'pooper' figures of world leaders
Catalan traditional figurines "caganers" made of clay representing Shakira and Gerard Pique are displayed in a shop, which symbolise defecation and fertilisation of the earth, and are believed to bring prosperity and luck for the coming year, in a shop in Barcelona, Spain, December 14, 2022. REUTERS/Albert Gea
16 Dec 2022 02:06AM (Updated: 16 Dec 2022 02:06AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

FIGUERES, Spain : Inmates at a prison north of Barcelona have produced thousands of clay figurines of world leaders and celebrities with their pants down and defecating, in keeping with a tradition from the north eastern Catalonia region of Spain.

Originally the "caganer" (pooper) figures were shepherds hidden among nativity scenes, to be spotted by family and friends, but the tradition has expanded to include famous figures in the headlines over the past year.

The Puig les Basses prison taught inmates how to make the statuettes in collaboration with a private family business, Caganer.com, which this year added Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to its collection of more than 600 models, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, the late Queen Elizabeth II and her son and successor King Charles III.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.