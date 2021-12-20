Logo
'Spider-Man' bursts into theaters with US$253 million domestic opening
'Spider-Man' bursts into theaters with US$253 million domestic opening

FILE PHOTO: Cast members Benedict Wong, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Zendaya and Tom Holland pose for a photograph as they attend the premiere for the film Spider-Man: No Way Home in Los Angeles, California, December 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

20 Dec 2021 12:19AM (Updated: 20 Dec 2021 12:33AM)
(Adds word "said" in first paragraph)

LOS ANGELES : "Spider-Man: No Way Home" racked up an estimated US$253 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales over the weekend, setting a pandemic-era record and ranking as the third-biggest domestic movie opening of all time, distributor Sony Corp said on Sunday.

Around the globe, "No Way Home" generated an additional US$334.2 million for a worldwide weekend total of US$587.2 million.

The blockbuster returns provided a much-needed jolt to cinemas that have struggled to draw crowds during the COVID-19 crisis. The spread of the Omicron variant https://www.reuters.com/world/threat-omicron-looms-over-christmas-holidays-europe-us-2021-12-19 has sparked new concerns.

But as Broadway and New York City's Rockettes canceled shows and the National Football League postponed games, theaters were abuzz. Fans packed auditoriums for "No Way Home," a big-budget superhero spectacle co-produced by Sony Corp and Walt Disney Co that is playing only in theaters.

The movie stars Tom Holland as the web-slinging superhero and Zendaya, as his girlfriend MJ, in the third film in a Spider-Man trilogy.

(This story was refiled to add word "said" in first paragraph)

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Source: Reuters

