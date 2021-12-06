Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' advance ticket sales smash records at ODEON
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' advance ticket sales smash records at ODEON

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' advance ticket sales smash records at ODEON
FILE PHOTO: Actor Tom Holland poses for a photograph on top of the Empire State Building to promote the film, Spider-Man: Far From Home in New York, U.S., June 24, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson - RC1B1BABD190
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' advance ticket sales smash records at ODEON
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside an Odeon cinema in Birkenhead, Britain, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble
06 Dec 2021 09:24PM (Updated: 06 Dec 2021 09:22PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

London-based ODEON Cinemas said on Monday it sold over 200,000 advance tickets of Marvel superhero movie "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in the first week, breaking a record held by "Avengers: Endgame" and indicating a good appetite for movie going this festive season despite Omicron concerns.

ODEON, owned by the world's largest cinema chain AMC Entertainment, said the tickets sales for the movie, starring Tom Holland as the friendly neighbourhood hero, was three times that of recently released "James Bond - No Time to Die".

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us