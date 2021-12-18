Logo
'Spider-man: No Way Home' opens with US$50 million at domestic box offices
FILE PHOTO: Cast members Benedict Wong, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Zendaya and Tom Holland pose for a photograph as they attend the premiere for the film Spider-Man: No Way Home in Los Angeles, California, December 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

18 Dec 2021 12:54AM (Updated: 18 Dec 2021 12:51AM)
LOS ANGELES : "Spider-man: No Way Home" took in US$50 million at U.S. and Canadian movie box offices on Thursday, the third-highest total for preview showings ahead of its opening weekend, distributor Sony Corp said on Friday.

The big-budget action movie co-produced by Walt Disney Co stars Tom Holland as the web-slinging superhero and Zendaya as his girlfriend, MJ. It is playing exclusively in theaters.

Thursday's ticket sales set a record for the COVID-19 pandemic and provided welcome news for theater chains, including AMC Entertainment, Cinemark and Cineworld's Regal chain. Movie houses have been struggling to lure back audiences during the global health crisis.

"No Way Home" received a glowing reception from movie critics. As of Friday, 95per cent of 220 reviews were scored as positive on the Rotten Tomatoes website.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Source: Reuters

