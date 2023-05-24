Logo
Stars come out for Cannes premiere of Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City'
Stars come out for Cannes premiere of Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City'
The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Asteroid City" in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 23, 2023. Director Wes Anderson and cast members Matt Dillon, Scarlett Johansson, Jason Schwartzman, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright and Damien Bonnard pose. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Stars come out for Cannes premiere of Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City'
The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Asteroid City" in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 23, 2023. Director Wes Anderson and cast members Rupert Friend, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Bryan Cranston and Adrien Brody pose. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Stars come out for Cannes premiere of Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City'
The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Asteroid City" in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 23, 2023. Cast member Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman pose. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Stars come out for Cannes premiere of Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City'
The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Asteroid City" in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 23, 2023. Cast member Bryan Cranston and Robin Dearden pose. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Stars come out for Cannes premiere of Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City'
The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Asteroid City" in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 23, 2023. Cast member Tom Hanks gestures next to Scarlett Johansson and Adrien Brody. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
24 May 2023 02:03AM
CANNES : A bus full of celebrities poured onto the Cannes Film Festival's red carpet on Tuesday evening for the premiere of director Wes Anderson's new space-themed fable, "Asteroid City."

As with his previous films, Anderson's cast is a veritable who's who list of Hollywood stars, including Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Steve Carrell, Bryan Cranston, Adrien Brody and Margot Robbie.

Notably absent is Bill Murray, who has been in almost all of Anderson's films but missed this one due to being sick from COVID-19 during filming.

"Asteroid City" is the name of the fictional town in the southwestern United States where the film, set in the 1950s, takes place. Famous for its meteor crater and observatory, the town is hosting a convention for young scientists when a UFO disrupts the celebrations and upends attendees' lives.

"Asteroid City" marks the third time the director, known for his unique visual style, has competed for the festival's top prize. His last entry was 2021's "The French Dispatch."

Anderson teamed up to write "Asteroid City" with Roman Coppola, with whom he has collaborated in the past on movies such as Oscar-nominated "Moonrise Kingdom" and "Isle of Dogs."

Source: Reuters

