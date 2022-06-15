Logo
Stones plan new Amsterdam show to make up for COVID cancellation, other shows from next week to go ahead
FILE PHOTO: The Rolling Stones perform at Anfield Stadium as part of their "Stones Sixty Europe 2022 Tour", in Liverpool, Britain, June 9, 2022. REUTERS/Carl Recine

15 Jun 2022 10:21PM (Updated: 15 Jun 2022 10:35PM)
AMSTERDAM :The Rolling Stones plan to return to Amsterdam on July 7 to make up for a concert that was canceled earlier this week after lead singer Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19, promoter Mojo said on Wednesday.

In a tweet shared on Wednesday, the Stones said Mick Jagger was feeling much better. "All other dates from next week are scheduled to go ahead as planned," the group added in a separate tweet.

The Stones' Monday performance was canceled at the last minute after Jagger experienced coronavirus symptoms at Amsterdam's Johan Cruyff Arena.

This forced the band to also postpone a concert scheduled for Friday in Bern, Switzerland, as a spokesperson for the band said the 78-year old Jagger had quarantined in the Netherlands for at least five days.

Source: Reuters

