'Strange Loop,' 'MJ' and 'Paradise Square' lead Tony nominations

:Musicals "A Strange Loop," "MJ" and "Paradise Square" led nominations on Monday for the annual Tony awards, the highest honors in theater.

Winners will be announced on June 12 at Radio City Music Hall at a ceremony that will be broadcast live on CBS television and streamed in Paramount+.

"A Strange Loop," the story of a Black queer artist, outpaced other contenders with 11 nominations including best musical.

Michael Jackson musical "MJ" and "Paradise Square," about race relations in 19th Century New York, received 10 nods each and also will compete for best musical.

Contenders for best play include "The Lehman Trilogy," "Clyde's and "The Minutes."