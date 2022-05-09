Logo
'Strange Loop,' 'MJ' and 'Paradise Square' lead Tony nominations
FILE PHOTO: Miles Frost is seen at the premiere of MJ The Musical, in New York City, U.S., February 1, 2022. Picture taken February 1, 2022. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
FILE PHOTO: The marquee of the Neil Simon Theatre is seen at the premiere of MJ The Musical, in New York City, U.S., February 1, 2022. Picture taken February 1, 2022. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
09 May 2022 09:27PM (Updated: 09 May 2022 09:38PM)
:Musicals "A Strange Loop," "MJ" and "Paradise Square" led nominations on Monday for the annual Tony awards, the highest honors in theater.

Winners will be announced on June 12 at Radio City Music Hall at a ceremony that will be broadcast live on CBS television and streamed in Paramount+.

"A Strange Loop," the story of a Black queer artist, outpaced other contenders with 11 nominations including best musical.

Michael Jackson musical "MJ" and "Paradise Square," about race relations in 19th Century New York, received 10 nods each and also will compete for best musical.

Contenders for best play include "The Lehman Trilogy," "Clyde's and "The Minutes."

Source: Reuters

