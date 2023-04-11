Logo
Stranger Things animated series coming to Netflix
FILE PHOTO: Show creators Matt and Ross Duffer pose with cast members Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke, Noah Schnapp, Priah Ferguson and Brett Gelman at a special event for the television series "Stranger Things" at Raleigh Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 27, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
FILE PHOTO: Cast member Sadie Sink attends a special event for the television series "Stranger Things" at Raleigh Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 27, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
FILE PHOTO: CEO of Netflix Ted Sarandos poses with show creators Matt and Ross Duffer at a special event for the television series "Stranger Things" at Raleigh Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 27, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
11 Apr 2023 01:09AM (Updated: 11 Apr 2023 01:19AM)
LOS ANGELES: An animated series set in the sci-fi world of Stranger Things is in development at Netflix, part of the streaming service's efforts to expand the hit series into a wide-ranging franchise.

Netflix announced the series in a statement released on Monday but gave no title or release date and few details.

"We’ve always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving," the Duffer brothers, creators of the original Stranger Things series, said in the statement.

Stranger Things debuted on Netflix in 2016 and became the company's most-watched English language series. The show tells the story of a group of teenagers battling unusual happenings in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.

Netflix had previously announced that a Stranger Things spinoff show was in the works and a play that will debut at London's West End in November.

Source: Reuters

