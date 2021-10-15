Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Street art emerges in Sao Paulo from the ashes of the burning Amazon
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Street art emerges in Sao Paulo from the ashes of the burning Amazon

Street art emerges in Sao Paulo from the ashes of the burning Amazon
Brazilian artist and activist Mundano works on the mural 'The Forest Brigade' using paint made with ashes collected and brought from fires in Amazon, Pantanal and other biomes, in Sao Paulo, Brazil October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Street art emerges in Sao Paulo from the ashes of the burning Amazon
Brazilian artist and activist Mundano works on different shades of paint made with ashes collected and brought from fires in Amazon, Pantanal and other biomes, as he produces the mural 'The Forest Brigade' in Sao Paulo, Brazil October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Street art emerges in Sao Paulo from the ashes of the burning Amazon
Brazilian artist and activist Mundano works on the mural 'The Forest Brigade' using paint made with ashes collected and brought from fires in Amazon, Pantanal and other biomes, in Sao Paulo, Brazil October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Street art emerges in Sao Paulo from the ashes of the burning Amazon
Brazilian artist and activist Mundano works on the mural 'The Forest Brigade' using paint made with ashes collected and brought from fires in Amazon, Pantanal and other biomes, in Sao Paulo, Brazil October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Street art emerges in Sao Paulo from the ashes of the burning Amazon
People pass by the mural 'The Forest Brigade' made by Brazilian artist and activist Mundano using paint made with ashes collected and brought from fires in Amazon, Pantanal and other biomes, in Sao Paulo, Brazil October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
15 Oct 2021 10:34AM (Updated: 15 Oct 2021 10:28AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SAO PAULO : From ashes to art.

Brazilian artist Mundano has used ash from the burned Amazon rainforest to create a street mural in Sao Paulo of a firefighter standing amid deforestation, fires and dead animals.

"I'm using evidence of the crime," said Mundano, calling the 1,000-square-metre (10,000-square-ft) artwork on the side of a building an act of "artivism".

Mundano travelled more than 10,000km (6,200 miles) across Brazil in June and July, collecting ashes from the Amazon rainforest, the Pantanal wetland region, the Cerrado tropical savannah and the Atlantic Forest.

He also met with firefighters and volunteers to listen to their stories.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has struggled to deliver on a pledge to eliminate illegal forest clearing in the Amazon, the world's largest rainforest, with his calls for more farming and mining instead emboldening illegal loggers.

In August alone, satellites registered 28,060 fires in the Brazilian Amazon, a vital bulwark against climate change because of the vast amount of carbon dioxide that its plant life absorbs and stores, and deforestation rose in September https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/brazil-vp-says-preliminary-data-shows-fall-amazon-deforestation-2021-10-08 from a year ago.

"This mural is a protest, a cry for help," said Mundano. "I support fire brigades and also for this fire culture to stop, it's leading us to self-destruction."

(Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Karishma Singh and Jane Wardell)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us