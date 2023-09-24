Logo
Striking writers, Hollywood studios to meet on Sunday as talks stretch on
FILE PHOTO: The iconic Hollywood sign is shown in early morning light in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 13, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

24 Sep 2023 11:17AM
Negotiators for the striking Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Hollywood studios will meet again on Sunday after a fourth day of talks failed to reach a deal.

The WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents studios like Walt Disney, Netflix and other media companies, held talks on Saturday as the strike reached its 145th day.

Writers walked off the job in early May after negotiations failed to agree on compensation, minimum staffing of writers' rooms, the use of artificial intelligence and residuals that reward writers for popular streaming shows.

The SAG-AFTRA union, comprising 160,000 members from actors to stunt performers, joined the writers in July, calling for a work stoppage and putting Hollywood into two simultaneous strikes for the first time in 63 years.

Source: Reuters

