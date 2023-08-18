Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Striking writers take antitrust aim at Disney, Amazon, Netflix
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Striking writers take antitrust aim at Disney, Amazon, Netflix

Striking writers take antitrust aim at Disney, Amazon, Netflix
FILE PHOTO: Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus (L), star of the Warner Bros. Television series 'The New Adventures of the Old Christine', and a member of the Screen Actors Guild carries a picket sign at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California November 5, 2007 as she joins members of the Writers Guild America who are on strike against Hollywood film and television producers. REUTERS/Fred Prouser (UNITED STATES)/File Photo
Striking writers take antitrust aim at Disney, Amazon, Netflix
FILE PHOTO: The Writers Guild of America West offices are seen in Los Angeles as Hollywood film and TV writers strike in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 25, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
18 Aug 2023 03:50AM (Updated: 18 Aug 2023 03:56AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES: The striking Writers Guild of America (WGA) on Thursday urged federal regulators to increase their oversight of the streaming media business, saying Walt Disney, Amazon.com and Netflix had amassed too much power.

The guild, which has been on strike since May 2, issued a report arguing that the three companies were poised to become "the new gatekeepers of media" and have abused their positions "to further disadvantage competitors, raise prices for consumers, and push down wages for the creative workforce."

The union urged regulators to block any further consolidation in the industry, "proactively investigate anti-competitive issues and outcomes" and increase regulation and oversight of the streaming business.

Representatives for Disney, Amazon and Netflix did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A spokesperson for the Federal Trade Commission referred to recent comments in a podcast by Chair Linda Khan.

"The combination of this consolidation and vertical integration seems to have created a market structure where we hear about how writers and producers and showrunners are all making less, even as companies are charging customers more. And critics seem to say that the quality of content being produced is actually in decline," Khan told The Ankler podcast.

"So increasingly we see some of the red flags that suggest the market structure is not actually serving the creators or the ultimate viewers," Khan added.

The roughly 11,500 members of the WGA have called for higher compensation, staffing guarantees and protections around the use of artificial intelligence (AI), among other demands, in talks with Hollywood studios. The SAG-AFTRA actors union, which went on strike Jul 14, also is seeking an increase in base pay and residuals.

WGA and studio negotiators recently returned to the bargaining table but have yet to reach a deal.

The WGA letter did not single out other companies, including Apple, Google parent Alphabet and Warner Bros Discovery, which also offer streaming media options.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.