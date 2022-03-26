Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Stylist previews what to expect in Oscar fashion this year
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Stylist previews what to expect in Oscar fashion this year

Stylist previews what to expect in Oscar fashion this year

FILE PHOTO: 90th Academy Awards - Oscars Arrivals - Hollywood, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 - Mira Sorvino. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

26 Mar 2022 05:05AM (Updated: 26 Mar 2022 05:05AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Celebrity stylist and creative director Apuje Kalu is working with several A-list celebrities attending this year's Academy Awards and after-parties. So what goes into a successful Oscars look?

Part of the key to pulling it off is making sure attendees are comfortable and confident.

"When styling my clients I’m very collaborative. We have meetings, we talk strategy, we exchange images, but ultimately they're the ones that are facing the cameras, so I want to ensure that ... I’m not forcing a vision or look onto them," he said Friday. "But I’m also not afraid to push them."

    As for what to look for this year?

"There's going to be a lot of volume, like really big gowns on the carpet this year. We're coming back at the Oscars and people are looking forward to making statements and to be being seen.

"Also, you'll see a lot of sleek silhouettes. Everyone's body type can't carry maybe a really big gown, and some people look really good in sleek silhouettes showing off their figure but still being covered and still being tasteful,” he said.

Kalu expects bold hues to rule on the carpet this year.

"You're going to see color on the carpet this year, whether it be primary colors or jewel tones. So, look forward to people (making) statements because we've been locked down for so long and it's been kind of an absence of their opulence.”

    The 94th annual Oscars will be broadcast live from Los Angeles on Sunday evening.

(Reporting by Alicia Powell; Writing by Mark Porter; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us