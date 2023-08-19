Logo
Surviving Beatles join Dolly Parton on 'Let It Be' cover
American singer Dolly Parton poses on stage during a press conference to launch her new album, in London, Britain, June 29, 2023. REUTERS/Anna Gordon/File photo
Ringo Starr gestures during his annual 'Peace & Love' Birthday Celebration in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. July 7, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File photo
19 Aug 2023 03:03AM
LOS ANGELES : Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, the two living members of The Beatles, have reunited for a cover of their 1970 hit "Let It Be" on country singer Dolly Parton's coming rock album.

Parton released the single on Friday ahead of the November debut of her album "Rockstar." McCartney sang and played piano while Starr played drums on the recording.

Two other music luminaries joined the collaboration, Parton said. Peter Frampton played guitar and Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac did percussion.

"I mean, seriously, how much better does it get?" Parton wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The "Rockstar" album was inspired by Parton's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year. It will include nine original songs and 21 covers with an all-star list of collaborators, including Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Stevie Nicks, Debbie Harry, Joan Jett and Chris Stapleton.

Source: Reuters

