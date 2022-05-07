Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Suspect in attack on comic Dave Chappelle pleads not guilty
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Suspect in attack on comic Dave Chappelle pleads not guilty

Suspect in attack on comic Dave Chappelle pleads not guilty

FILE PHOTO: 90th Academy Awards - Oscars Show - Hollywood, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 - Presenter Dave Chapelle. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

07 May 2022 05:15AM (Updated: 07 May 2022 05:21AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES : A 23-year-old man accused of tackling comedian Dave Chappelle to the stage floor during a performance pleaded not guilty on Friday to four misdemeanor counts and was told to stay away from the celebrity.

During a brief hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court, a judge ordered the suspect, Isaiah Lee, held on $30,000 bail pending further proceedings later this month, local media reported.

The judge ordered Lee to stay at least 100 yards away from Chappelle, 48, if he was released on bond, local media said.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles City Attorney's office, which filed the charges, could not immediately be reached for comment. A public defender representing Lee also could not be reached for comment.

Lee was charged with misdemeanor battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault and two other misdemeanors. The office of Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon declined to charge him because the conduct did not meet the standards of a felony, a spokesman for Gascon said.

Under California law, a misdemeanor carries a maximum sentence of one year in county jail. In Los Angeles, the city attorney prosecutes misdemeanors while the district attorney is responsible for felony cases.

Police say Chappelle was performing at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday when Lee rushed at the comedian, knocking him to the ground. Lee was subdued near the back of the stage as he sought to flee.

Chappelle returned to the stage after a short break and went on with the show, ad-libbing jokes about the incident. He did not appear to be injured.

The comedian's representatives said on Wednesday that he was fully cooperating with the police investigation.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us