Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Sweet-toothed Poles shrug off inflation bellyache on 'Fat Thursday'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Sweet-toothed Poles shrug off inflation bellyache on 'Fat Thursday'

Sweet-toothed Poles shrug off inflation bellyache on 'Fat Thursday'

FILE PHOTO: Doughnuts are displayed during Fat Thursday, traditional celebrations when Poles eat doughnuts marking the last Thursday before the start of Lent, at a bakery in Warsaw, Poland February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

16 Feb 2023 11:42PM (Updated: 16 Feb 2023 11:46PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WARSAW : Poles formed long queues to buy doughnuts on their "Fat Thursday", piling in for the sugary treats even though double-digit inflation has taken a bite out of their income.

On the last Thursday before Lent, the period when Christians traditionally fast before Easter, Poles stuff their faces with doughnuts in a festival of calorific indulgence.

But with the cost of ingredients 20-30 per cent higher than a year ago according to bank BNP Paribas, hungry shoppers in Warsaw had to fork out more for their favourite deep-fried delicacies.

"Last Fat Thursday, doughnuts cost 3.50 zlotys ($0.78) each," said Syliwa Tomaszkiewicz, 45, owner of the Zagozdzinski Confectionery Workshop. "In August, we had to raise it by as much as 1 zloty."

Nevertheless, the queue outside Tomaszkiewicz's shop stretched for hundreds of metres on Thursday.

"Watching this queue I think about two hours," said 25-year-old student Dominika Maria when asked how long she expected to wait.

For 73-year-old pensioner Jadwiga Staniewska, it was important to keep the tradition of Fat Thursday alive.

"It's really good, because young people keep this tradition going," she said. "So I like it very, very much... because even though today is not the warmest day, they endure it."

($1 = 4.4851 zlotys)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.