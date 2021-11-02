Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Syrian singer known for marathon performances dies at 88
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Syrian singer known for marathon performances dies at 88

Syrian singer known for marathon performances dies at 88

Sabah Fakhri, a Syrian singer gestures in Damascus, in this handout released by Syrian Arab News Agency on November 2, 2021. Syrian Arab News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

02 Nov 2021 07:34PM (Updated: 02 Nov 2021 07:38PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Adds dropped words in paragraph 5)

BEIRUT :Sabah Fakhri, a Syrian singer known across the Arab world for performing traditional music from Aleppo in concerts that could go on for hours, died on Tuesday. He was 88.

The son of a sheikh, Fakhri grew up in Aleppo surrounded by the sounds of the mosque including Koranic recitation and Islamic hymns known as nasheed. One of his first jobs was as a Syrian state muezzin, reciting the call to prayer.

Announcing his death, Syrian state media called Fakhri "a legend of Arab singing" who "sat on the throne of traditional Arabic music".

Fakhri gave performances that would stretch through the night, breaking only to recite the call to prayer at dawn. He entered the record books in 1968 for singing for 10 hours without a break in the Venezuelan capital Caracas.

He is widely credited in the Arab world with helping to preserve and popularise the Muwashaahat and Qudud Halabiya traditional song forms, inspired by Arabic poetry that dates back hundreds of years.

Fakhri will be buried in Damascus on Wednesday.

(Writing by Laila Bassam/Tom PerryEditing by Peter Graff)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us