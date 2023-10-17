Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Taylor Swift film's box-office haul slips in final tally
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Taylor Swift film's box-office haul slips in final tally

Taylor Swift film's box-office haul slips in final tally

FILE PHOTO: Taylor Swift attends a premiere for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 11, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

17 Oct 2023 02:58AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES : Taylor Swift's concert film sold $123.5 million worth of tickets around the world over the weekend, slightly less than early box office estimates, distributor AMC Theatres said on Monday.

AMC had projected on Sunday that the global total for "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" would reach $126 million to $130 million in sales for shows from Thursday through Sunday.

Roughly $92.8 million of the worldwide total came from the United States and Canada, AMC said, below the $95 million-plus predicted on Sunday.

"The Eras Tour" still holds the record for the highest-grossing concert film in history. The previous record-holder, Justin Bieber's 2011 film "Never Say Never," collected $99 million worldwide over its entire run.

The turnout for Swift's movie provided a welcome boost to cinemas facing a lackluster autumn slate after a strike by Hollywood actors prompted studios to delay titles such as "Dune: Part Two."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.