Taylor Swift, Ke Huy Quan, Austin Butler join Hollywood's film academy
FILE PHOTO: Taylor Swift attends the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 5, 2023. REUTERS/David Swanson/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Cast member Ke Huy Quan attends the U.S. Premiere of Lucasfilm's "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 14, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Austin Butler poses on the red carpet as he arrives for the Time Magazine 100 gala celebrating their list of the 100 Most Influential People in the world in New York City, New York, U.S., April 26, 2023. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
29 Jun 2023 04:32AM
LOS ANGELES : Pop singer and songwriter Taylor Swift, "Elvis" star Austin Butler and best supporting actor winner Ke Huy Quan were among more than 300 people selected to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the group that awards the Oscars.

Swift, 33, was invited to join the academy's music branch after writing songs for the soundtracks of the 2022 movie "Where the Crawdads Sing" and the 2019 film adaptation of the musical "Cats."

Quan, 51, won the supporting actor trophy this year for his role in best picture winner "Everything Everywhere All at Once." His Oscar-nominated co-star Stephanie Hsu, 32, also was selected to join the academy, along with the movie's directors, 35-year-old Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, 36 - known as "the Daniels."

Butler, 31, was nominated for an Oscar this year for his portrayal of Elvis Presley.

The academy, which has more than 10,000 members in total, has taken steps to diversify its membership since the #OscarsSoWhite outcry in 2015.

The group said 40 per cent of the new members identified as women, 34 per cent belonged to underrepresented ethnic or racial communities, and 52 per cent were from 50 countries and territories outside the United States.

Source: Reuters

