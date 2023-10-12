Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Taylor Swift's concert film to get early-access screenings in US, Canada
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Taylor Swift's concert film to get early-access screenings in US, Canada

Taylor Swift's concert film to get early-access screenings in US, Canada
Buckets containing popcorn are pictured ahead of the premiere of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 11, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift's concert film to get early-access screenings in US, Canada
FILE PHOTO: Taylor Swift attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
12 Oct 2023 08:32AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Taylor Swift, the cultural juggernaut known for shattering records, said on Wednesday that the documentary film from her billion-dollar Eras concert tour will offer one-day early-access showings in the U.S. and Canada.

"Look what you genuinely made me do," the "Anti-Hero" singer wrote on the social media platform X.

"Due to unprecedented demand we're opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on Thursday in America and Canada. We're also adding additional showtimes Friday and throughout the weekend," Swift said.

Previously, Swift had said the movie, "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," would only be released in North America, but it was later announced that it would be screened worldwide.

The film provides movie theater chains such as AMC Entertainment, Cineplex and Cinemark with a high-profile title to help fill gaps caused by the actors' and writers' strikes in Hollywood.

Last week, AMC's shares rose 11 per cent after the company said that advance ticket sales for the concert film had topped $100 million globally.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.