Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Thai transgender cabaret returns after pandemic closure
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Thai transgender cabaret returns after pandemic closure

Thai transgender cabaret returns after pandemic closure
Peerapong Butakul, a transgender person also known as 'Bee', takes pictures with fans after the reopening of Tiffany's show after closing for almost three years due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Pattaya, Thailand, September 1, 2022. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai transgender cabaret returns after pandemic closure
Peerapong Butakul, a transgender person also known as 'Bee', prepares backstage before a rehearsal ahead of the reopening of Tiffany's show after closing for almost three years due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Pattaya, Thailand, August 31, 2022. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai transgender cabaret returns after pandemic closure
Peerapong Butakul, a transgender person also known as 'Bee', waits backstage during a rehearsal ahead of the reopening of Tiffany's show after closing for almost three years due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Pattaya, Thailand, August 31, 2022. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai transgender cabaret returns after pandemic closure
Peerapong Butakul, a transgender person also known as 'Bee', waits backstage with others during a rehearsal ahead of the reopening of Tiffany's show after closing for almost three years due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Pattaya, Thailand, September 1, 2022. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Thai transgender cabaret returns after pandemic closure
A transgender person performs during the reopening of Tiffany's show after closing for almost three years due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Pattaya, Thailand, September 1, 2022. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
02 Sep 2022 10:05PM (Updated: 02 Sep 2022 10:05PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PATTAYA, Thailand : Transgender performers at one of Thailand's most famous cabaret shows have returned to the spotlight for the first time in about three years after being forced to find other ways to make ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic.

One performer, Peerapong "Bee" Butakul, said she had turned to selling chicken rice during this time and was thrilled to return to the stage this week.

Alisa Phanthusak, chief executive of Tiffany’s Show Pattaya, said most bookings at the moment were from locals, which meant fewer shows had been lined up than in the past.

The cabarets are normally a popular draw among foreign visitors, but Thailand's tourism sector is still recovering. Foreign arrivals plummeted to 428,000 last year due to the pandemic compared with nearly 40 million in 2019.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.