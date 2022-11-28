Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Thais fill steel vats and huge boxes in bottomless popcorn challenge
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Thais fill steel vats and huge boxes in bottomless popcorn challenge

28 Nov 2022 09:57PM (Updated: 28 Nov 2022 09:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK : Dozens of Thais showed up with steel vats, cardboard boxes and all sizes of plastic containers to a mall in central Bangkok on Monday, after a cinema offered "all you can eat" popcorn for 199 baht ($5.60).

Pipat Lorsubkong, 39, said he was taking home about 57 litres worth of the salty snack in a huge buffet-style dish as he took part in the stunt to challenge customers to come up with quirky container ideas.

"I'm planning to share it with my family and friends," the investment expert said, as cinema workers shovelled the popcorn into buckets and boxes.

For what would have been the price of a ticket to the movies, customers also got bottomless soda refills to help slake what many expected would be a vengeful thirst from eating all that popcorn.

($1 = 35.5200 baht)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.