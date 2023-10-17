Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Thousands of Detroit casino workers threaten to go on strike on Tuesday
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Thousands of Detroit casino workers threaten to go on strike on Tuesday

Thousands of Detroit casino workers threaten to go on strike on Tuesday

FILE PHOTO: An exterior view of MGM Grand hotel and casino, after MGM Resorts shut down some computer systems due to a cyber attack in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., September 13, 2023. REUTERS/Bridget Bennett/File Photo

17 Oct 2023 04:43AM (Updated: 17 Oct 2023 05:13AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

About 3,700 Detroit casino workers are set to strike on Tuesday noon, if a contract deal is not reached, the Detroit Casino Council (DCC) said on Monday.

A strike will hit operations at MGM Grand Detroit operated by MGM Resorts International and MotorCity Casino and Hollywood Casino at Greektown operated by Penn Entertainment.

On Sept. 29, 99 per cent of voting workers from all unionized groups at the three Detroit casinos voted to authorize the DCC negotiating committee to call a strike.

Negotiations, which began in the summer, have not yielded a contract that increases wages to keep up with inflation and improves healthcare and retirement benefits.

The Detroit Casino Council is a negotiating committee made up of five unions including Unite Here Local 24, the UAW, Teamsters Local 1038, Operating Engineers Local 324, and the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.