Timelines major focus in investigation of Travis Scott concert deaths

HOUSTON :Determining accurate timelines of events at a Friday night concert where eight people were trampled to death is an early focus of the city's criminal investigation, said Houston Police Chief Troy Finner on Wednesday.

Eight people died during a performance by local hip-hop artist Travis Scott on Friday night at his Astroworld Festival in Houston's NRG Park.

Finner said during a Wednesday news conference that the timelines of events being developed by investigators have shifted from what was initially understood when the probe began on Saturday. He declined to say how the timelines have changed.

"I'm not going to discuss timelines because I don't have all the facts," Finner said.

Finner also said he longer accepts the original information that put the number of private security personnel at the concert at 755.

"Some of the records presented to us were just not good records" of the number on duty, he said.

Finner said a private security guard was not injected with a narcotic by someone in the crowd as was initially reported on Saturday.

Finner promised a comprehensive investigation even as local officials were calling for an independent probe because the police department deployed 500 officers to the concert.

"When I say we're looking at all aspects I mean it." Finner said. "We truly mean it. We owe it to them (the victims)."

Finner said Houston Police officers at NRG Park on Friday night told officials with Live Nation, the festival's producers, that the concert needed to end early when cardiopulmonary resucitation was being performed on two inviduals in the audience.

At least 50 lawsuits have been filed against Live Nation and Scott because of deaths and injuries related to Friday's concert. Two people remain hospitalized in critical condition.

(Reporting by Erwin SebaEditing by Alistair Bell)