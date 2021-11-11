Logo
Timelines major focus in investigation of Travis Scott concert deaths - Houston police chief
FILE PHOTO: The empty stage at the 2021 Astroworld Festival is seen days after a stampede killed at least eight concertgoers in Houston, Texas, U.S., November 7, 2021. REUTERS/Nathan Frandino

11 Nov 2021 05:54AM (Updated: 11 Nov 2021 05:50AM)
HOUSTON : Determining accurate times for events at a Friday night concert by rapper Travis Scott where eight people died is an early focus of the city's criminal investigation, said Houston Police Chief Troy Finner on Wednesday.

Eight people died during Scott's performance on Friday night at the Astroworld Festival in NRG Park in Houston.

Source: Reuters

