Tod's creative director Walter Chiapponi to step down
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Tod's is seen in a shop in downtown Rome, Italy February 10, 2016.
FILE PHOTO: A model presents a creation from the Tod's Fall/Winter 2023/2024 collection during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, February 24, 2023.
13 Jul 2023 12:26AM
MILAN :Italian luxury fashion group Tod's said on Wednesday that creative director Walter Chiapponi was leaving the company "by mutual agreement" after four years.

Chiapponi will present his last Tod's Spring Summer 2024 women's collection in September at the Milan Fashion Week, the group said in a statement.

Tod's did not name a replacement but said that a "new creative direction" would be announced in the coming months.

The designer's departure was first reported by Women's Wear Daily (WWD) on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

"We thank Walter for the journey we have walked together, for his creativity and for the commitment we have shared together," said Diego Della Valle, Tod's Chairman and Chief Executive, in the statement.

In addition to the eponymous brand famous for its Gommino loafers, Tod's also owns the Fay and Hogan labels, as well as the high-end shoemaker Roger Vivier.

Source: Reuters

