Jon Batiste leads Grammy nods; Billie Eilish, Kanye West among album of year nominees
FILE PHOTO: Jon Batiste performs at the 2021 Global Citizen Live concert at Central Park in New York, U.S., September 25, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
FILE PHOTO: Singer Billie Eilish performs onstage at the 2021 Global Citizen Live concert at Central Park in New York, U.S., September 25, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
FILE PHOTO: Kanye West on stage during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, U.S., August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
FILE PHOTO: Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Met Gala - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion - Arrivals - New York City, U.S. - September 13, 2021. Justin Bieber in La Maison Drew. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
24 Nov 2021 02:14AM (Updated: 24 Nov 2021 02:46AM)
LOS ANGELES :Jazz musician Jon Batiste led nominations on Tuesday for the Grammy Awards with 11 nods, followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R with eight apiece.

Batiste and Bieber will compete for the top prize - album of the year - along with Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, H.E.R, Kanye West, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, newcomer Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift, organizers said.

The Grammys, the highest honors in the music industry, will be handed out at ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan 31.

Nominees in the top three categories - album, song and record of the year - were increased to 10 from 8 for the first time.

"Adding more nominees is a way to cast a wider net for more music, more artists and more genres," Recording Academy chief executive Harvey Mason Jr said, announcing the change on Tuesday.

Eilish, Rodrigo, Bieber and Batiste were also among the 10 nominees for record of the year, along with Swedish band Abba's new single, "I Still Have Faith in You."

But Swift, who snagged a best album nod for "Evermore," was shut out of both the record of the year and song of the year races.

Teen phenomenon Rodrigo, 18, who burst onto the U.S. charts in January when her single "Drivers License" went viral, got seven nods, including best new artist and for her debut album "Sour."

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Source: Reuters

