Tradition again: Biden celebrates Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell at Kennedy Center Honors
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken with his wife Evan Ryan pose with Kennedy Center Honorees operatic bass-baritone Justino Diaz, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels, singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, actress and singer-songwriter Bette Midler, and Motown founder, songwriter, producer, director Berry Gordy, and Deborah Rutter with her husband Peter Ellefson at The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors medallion ceremony at the Library of Congress in Washington, U.S. December 4, 2021. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
Joni Mitchell arrives for the formal Artist's Dinner honoring the recipients of the 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., U.S. December 4, 2021. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell poses on the red carpet with friends and family as she attends the 44th Kennedy Center Honors Medallion Ceremony at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 4, 2021. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
Kennedy Center Honoree, actress and singer-songwriter Bette Midler, daughter Sofie Haselberg and Martin von Haselberg pose on the red carpet as they attend The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors medallion ceremony at the Library of Congress in Washington, U.S., December 4, 2021. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
Kennedy Center Honoree, actress and singer-songwriter Bette Midler and her friend singer songwriter, Melissa Manchester pose on the red carpet as they attend the Kennedy Center Honors medallion ceremony at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., U.S. December 4, 2021. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
06 Dec 2021 05:44AM (Updated: 06 Dec 2021 05:42AM)
WASHINGTON : President Joe Biden celebrates artists including Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell and Lorne Michaels on Sunday at the Kennedy Center Honors, bringing back presidential participation in the annual ceremony skipped by Republican Donald Trump.

Singer Justino Díaz and Motown founder Berry Gordy round out the group of artists selected by the Kennedy Center for top honors this year at a show that had been upended by politics and the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden, a Democrat who took over from Trump in January, will hold a ceremony for the five honorees at the White House ahead of the event in Washington. Trump did not hold such a reception during his four years in office and did not attend the show at the Kennedy Center itself.

The arts community largely did not object to that absence. Singer Cher, an honoree in 2018 and an outspoken Trump critic, said she would have had to accept the award in a bathroom if Trump had come.

The awards recognize a lifetime of achievement in the performing arts.

Midler, a singer and actress, has received Grammy, Emmy, Tony and Golden Globe awards for a career spanning decades, with album sales exceeding 30 million around the world.

Singer-songwriter Mitchell, a native Canadian known for songs such as “Both Sides, Now" and "Big Yellow Taxi," is a multi-Grammy recipient and an inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Michaels, also a native of Canada, is the creator and executive producer of the long-running NBC sketch comedy show "Saturday Night Live."

Diaz, a bass-baritone opera singer from Puerto Rico, has performed with opera companies around the world.

Gordy, a songwriter and record producer from Detroit, founded the Motown record label that became synonymous with a jazz- and blues-influenced musical sound popularized by Black artists including Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye and Lionel Richie, whose careers he helped shape. Gordy is also a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Source: Reuters

