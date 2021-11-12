Logo
Travis Scott asks victims of Astroworld stampede to contact him for help
FILE PHOTO: Rap star Travis Scott issues a statement via Instagram after a stampede during Scott's Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas, U.S. in this still image from video November 6, 2021. TRAVIS SCOTT VIA INSTAGRAM/via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: American Travis Scott performs at Roskilde Festival, Roskilde, Denmark, July 5, 2019. Helle Arensbak / Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS
12 Nov 2021 04:09AM (Updated: 12 Nov 2021 04:16AM)
:Rapper Travis Scott on Thursday asked victims of the stampede at his Astroworld Festival in Houston to contact him directly to provide them with help.

Scott's representatives said in a statement that families who would like assistance in any way should contact his team through a dedicated email address.

Nine people died on or after the concert on Friday where Scott was headlining. Dozens more were injured in a crush of fans near the front of the venue.

Scott had already offered to pay for the funeral costs of those killed and for free mental health counseling.

His representatives said on Thursday that Scott and his team "have been actively exploring routes of connection with each and every family affected by the tragedy through the appropriate liaisons.

"He is distraught by the situation and desperately wishes to share his condolences and provide aid to them as soon as possible, but wants to remain respectful of each family’s wishes on how they’d best like to be connected."

(Reporting by Jill SerjeantEditing by Chris Reese and Bill Berkrot)

Source: Reuters

