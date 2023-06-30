Logo
Travis Scott will not face charges in Houston concert deaths -local media
FILE PHOTO: 2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Show - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, U.S., September 12, 2021 - Travis Scott accepts the Best Hip-Hop award for "Franchise." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Mourners gather for the burial of Brianna Rodriguez, a concertgoer who died in a stampede during a Travis Scott performance at the 2021 Astroworld Festival, in Houston, Texas, U.S., November 13, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare/File Photo
30 Jun 2023 05:29AM
HOUSTON : Rapper Travis Scott will not face criminal charges in the deaths of 10 fans at a 2021 concert in Houston, according to local media reports on Thursday.

A Texas grand jury meeting in Houston declined to prefer charges against Scott in the deaths of the 10 who were crushed in the crowd at the November 2021 concert, the Houston Chronicle newspaper reported on its website.

Scott still faces multiple civil suits over the deaths and thousands of injuries stemming from the concert, at which rapper Drake also performed.

Source: Reuters

