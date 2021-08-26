Tropical depression 9 forms over Caribbean Sea - NHC

Tropical depression 9 has formed over the west-central Caribbean Sea and is forecast to approach the U.S. northern Gulf coast this weekend, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

The depression, now about 115 miles (180 kilometer) south-southwest of Negril, Jamaica with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km per hour), is expected to move over the southeastern and central Gulf of Mexico Friday night and Saturday, the NHC said.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru)