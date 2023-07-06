Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Trudeau to Taylor Swift: Don't make it a cruel summer and come to Canada
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Trudeau to Taylor Swift: Don't make it a cruel summer and come to Canada

Trudeau to Taylor Swift: Don't make it a cruel summer and come to Canada

FILE PHOTO: Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a meeting of the International Council of Nurses Congress in Montreal, Quebec, Canada July 5, 2023. REUTERS/Allen McInnis

06 Jul 2023 10:03PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

OTTAWA : Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to Twitter to try to convince American pop star Taylor Swift to add some stops on her "Eras Tour" in Canada after she announced 14 new dates in Europe.

"It's me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don't make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon," Trudeau said, replying late on Wednesday to an earlier tweet by Swift announcing the new tour dates.

Swift's song "Cruel Summer", released in 2019, is being performed on tour and has become a bigger hit this year than when it first appeared on her "Lover" album.

The tour, which kicked off in March in Arizona, includes more than 100 concerts through the summer of 2024 in the United States, Mexico, Europe, Asia and Australia, but none in Canada.

It is not the first time that Swift's lack of Canadian stops has entered the political arena. Last month Conservative lawmaker Matt Jeneroux filed what he called an "official grievance" on social media imploring her to book some dates in Canada.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.