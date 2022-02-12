Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Two Asian films explore burden of past violence at Berlin Film Festival
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Two Asian films explore burden of past violence at Berlin Film Festival

Two Asian films explore burden of past violence at Berlin Film Festival
Director and Screenwriter Kamila Andini attends a news conference to promote the movie 'Nana (Before, Now & Then)' at the 72nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 12, 2022. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Two Asian films explore burden of past violence at Berlin Film Festival
Director Rithy Panh arrives at the red carpet to promote the movie 'Everything Will Be Ok' at the 72nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 12, 2022. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Two Asian films explore burden of past violence at Berlin Film Festival
Co-Producer and cast member Happy Salma arrives at the red carpet to promote the movie 'Nana (Before, Now & Then)' at the 72nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 12, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Two Asian films explore burden of past violence at Berlin Film Festival
Director Rithy Panh, Writer Christophe Bataille, Writer Agnes Senemaud, Producer Catherine Dussart and Composer Marc Marder arrive at the red carpet to promote the movie 'Everything Will Be Ok' at the 72nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 12, 2022. REUTERS/Christian Mang
Two Asian films explore burden of past violence at Berlin Film Festival
Cast member Laura Basuki arrives at the red carpet to promote the movie 'Nana (Before, Now & Then)' at the 72nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 12, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
12 Feb 2022 11:56PM (Updated: 12 Feb 2022 11:56PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN : Two southeast Asian films competing at this year's Berlin Film Festival explore what violence does to human beings, one through painful historical narrative and one through fantasy.

Indonesian director Kamila Andini's "Nana" shows the impact of years of war on the life of a woman in the Javan town of Bandung. After losing her first husband and family to war in the 1940s, she remarries and lives to face the chaos of the mass-killings of the 1960s.

The film keeps a tight focus on the impact of violent times on the lives of Nana, played by Happy Salma, and the women and children around her, showing her controlling outward emotion with a discipline as tight as the long, winding garments she must wrap herself in for formal occasions.

"As women from Indonesia we are always told we have to hide problems to save the image of the family in society," Andini told a news conference of her film, only the second feature film ever made in the Sundanese minority language.

Unable to take solace in victimhood, and frustrated at her new husband's infidelity, she finds strength in an unlikely quarter, by bonding with her husband's mistress.

Cambodian-French director Rithy Panh takes a very different approach, asking how a world in which animals had come to power would look. Would they consume to excess, would they oppress their peers, and how would they treat their human predecessors?

"I wanted to make a world come alive," said Panh, who came to Paris in 1990 after fleeing the Khmer Rouge's genocide in his home country.

"I had hundreds of clay figures made and painted and then filmed them to explore history through the tragedies and struggles that have punctuated and tainted it," he said.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Christina Fincher)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us