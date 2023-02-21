Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

Two Berlin festival films relive torture in Iranian prisons
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

Two Berlin festival films relive torture in Iranian prisons

Two Berlin festival films relive torture in Iranian prisons

Iranian filmmaker and director Mehran Tamadon speaks during a Reuters interview about his movie Where God is Not, during the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 20, 2023. REUTERS/Maximilian Schwarz

21 Feb 2023 08:42PM (Updated: 21 Feb 2023 08:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN : In “Where God is Not”, Iranian filmmaker Mehran Tamadon´s unflinching account of the torture of former political prisoners in Iran, the director asks his interviewees to relive the horrors of their incarceration.

The film – which opened at the Berlin International Film Festival on Saturday as part of a Tamadon double-bill exploring abuse in Iranian prisons – spotlights torture practices the director says intensified following the revolution of 1979 and continue today.

“It´s happening right now,” Tamadon told Reuters. “I´m sure that tonight somebody is being tortured in that way.”

Shot in an abandoned warehouse in Paris, where Tamadon lives, the film features interviews with three ex-prisoners in reconstructed cells and interrogation chambers made from wood.

One interviewee, who says he ran a video equipment rental company in Iran before competitors with government ties accused him of spying, describes how electric cables were wrapped around his feet, lacerating his skin, and assumes the excruciating “bundle” position, lying face down with his hands cuffed to his folded legs.

Another former inmate recounted with tears how a small yet sadistic tormenter named “Mr. Punisher” beat her and other female prisoners. The journalist Taghi Rahmani, who has been imprisoned multiple times, reveals how he maintained sanity while kept in a tiny cell.

The film, which forms part of an Iran focus at this year´s Berlinale, aims to confront prison guards in Iran with their own cruelty, Tamadon said.

“One objective is to show what is happening in Iran,” he added. “The second objective is for the interrogators to see themselves in a mirror.”

Iran´s most infamous prisons have drawn headlines in recent years, with sixteen video clips leaked in 2021 from Evin prison – often nicknamed “Evin University” because of the many dissident journalists and writers incarcerated there – showing what Amnesty International described at the time as “appalling abuse of prisoners”.

Iranian prisons chief Mohammad Mehdi Haj-Mohammadi later accepted responsibility, describing the scenes in a tweet as "unacceptable behaviour".

In “My Worst Enemy”, another Tamadon documentary that premiered at the Berlinale on Tuesday, the director turns the tables, asking three Iranian political refugees to interrogate him as if they were agents of the Islamic Republic.

Tamadon said that films draw viewers into torture victims´ worlds.

“We can´t really show the violence in a documentary, can we?” he said. “What is important is for the viewer to experience it in the cinema.”

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.