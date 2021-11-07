Logo
UB40 founding member Astro dies after short illness
FILE PHOTO: UB40 members (L-R) Robin Campbell, Ali Campbell and Astro pose for photographers during a news conference in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa, July 6, 2007. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

07 Nov 2021 07:44PM (Updated: 07 Nov 2021 07:41PM)
LONDON : One of the founding members of British reggae band UB40, Terence Wilson, has died after a short illness, his band has announced.

Wilson, known by his stage name Astro, left the band in 2013 to perform with breakaway group "UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro".

"We are absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken to have to tell you that our beloved Astro has today passed away after a very short illness. The world will never be the same without him," the group said in a statement on Twitter late on Saturday.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Source: Reuters

