Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

CNA Lifestyle

UK government sends Queen Elizabeth a music box to celebrate her jubilee
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA Lifestyle

UK government sends Queen Elizabeth a music box to celebrate her jubilee

UK government sends Queen Elizabeth a music box to celebrate her jubilee

FILE PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth stands on the balcony during the Platinum Pageant, marking the end of the celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, June 5, 2022. Frank Augstein/Pool via REUTERS

09 Jun 2022 06:37PM (Updated: 09 Jun 2022 06:37PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Britain's government sent Queen Elizabeth a specially-commissioned musical box to mark her platinum jubilee, depicting on its lid the black front door of the Prime Minister's Number 10 Downing Street office.

The 96 year-old monarch celebrated 70 years on the British throne with an extended public holiday and a series of events that culminated on Sunday in an appearance on the balcony of her palace after a colourful and eccentric pageant in London.

In line with tradition, the government marked the occasion of the Jubilee with a gift, details of which were announced on Thursday.

The platinum mounted, enamel-on-copper musical box also featured portraits of the 14 British prime ministers she has met during her reign. When opened it plays Handel's 'Hallelujah'.

"On the inside lid, an inscription including the names of the Cabinet can be found as a token gesture to illustrate their unwavering admiration and respect for her dedication and service to her people and her beloved Commonwealth," the prime minister's office said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us