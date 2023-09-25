Logo
UK police say investigating sex assault claims following Russell Brand reports
FILE PHOTO: British comedian and actor Russell Brand walks outside the Wembley Park Theatre, in northwest London, Britain, September 16, 2023. REUTERS/Susannah Ireland/File Photo

25 Sep 2023 11:55PM (Updated: 26 Sep 2023 12:23AM)
LONDON : British police said they had launched an investigation into a number of allegations of non-recent sexual offences following media reports that four women had accused actor and comedian Russell Brand of a string of sexual assaults.

Earlier this month, the Sunday Times newspaper and Channel 4 TV's documentary show "Dispatches" reported that the women had accused Brand, 48, of sex offences, including a rape, between 2006 and 2013.

Brand has rejected the allegations, saying on his social media channels that he had never had non-consensual sex.

"Following an investigation by Channel 4’s Dispatches and The Sunday Times, the Met has received a number of allegations of sexual offences in London," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

"We have also received a number of allegations of sexual offences committed elsewhere in the country and will investigate these."

Source: Reuters

